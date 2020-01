Alli Campbell has had the points pile up over the years and now she had her moment with a reverse layup early in the game Tuesday at Clayburg-Kimmel.

Campbell needed five points to become the all-time leading scorer in Blair County. She finished with 35 points as Bellwood-Antis rolled to a 76-44 win over the Bulldogs.

Now she sits at 2,551 career points with plenty of basketball left to play her senior season before shipping off to Notre Dame.

Watch the video above for more.