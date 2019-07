One Central PA standout will take his talents to the Southeastern Conference.

Bellwood-Antis baseball player Travis Luensmann announced Monday he is committing to play baseball at South Carolina.

A long journey finally complete! I am extremely humbled and excited to announce that I will be continuing my athletic and academic career at the University of South Carolina! A huge thank you goes out to my family, friends, teammates, and all who have been there for me!#Gamecocks pic.twitter.com/U0sx3dzDNx — Travis Luensmann (@TravisLuensmann) July 15, 2019

Luensmann will be a senior for Bellwood-Antis this next season playing as a pitcher.