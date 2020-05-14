Bellwood-Antis girls win PIAA appeal; will stay put in classification

The Bellwood-Antis girls basketball team was one of 15 teams set to play up a classification under the PIAA’s new “competitive balance” rule, but now they will stay put.

According to Bellwood athletic director Charles Burch, the team won its appeal with the PIAA regarding a player who was wrongly counted as a transfer. The player grew up in the school district and played basketball as a freshman and a sophomore. She did not play as a junior, but then returned as a senior. The PIAA had a clerical error which counted the player as a transfer.

“The PIAA acted upon this very quickly in our favor when our principal Rick Schreier sent transcripts and we are very pleased with the outcome,” Burch said in an email Wednesday night.

The PIAA’s “Competitive Balance” rule was put in place in 2018 after some public schools called for separate playoffs for public and private schools. The rule adds up “success points” depending on a school’s postseason wins and number of players transferring in. The points are added up over the last two seasons. The rule only affects football and basketball teams.

If you have more than six “success points” over those two years and have added at least one transfer, your team must bump up a classification.

The Bellwood-Antis girls are back-to-back state champions and had a chance at a three-peat before COVID-19 shut down the playoffs.

Now, the Lady Blue Devils will continue to play in 2A next season.