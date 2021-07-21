Bellwood-Antis, Bishop Guilfoyle seniors honored at Blair County HOF

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – Zach Mallon from Bellwood-Antis and Teresa Haigh from Bishop Guilfoyle were recognized as the Blair County Sports Hall of Fame’s 2021 scholarship recipients, and each received $2,000 scholarships.

Mallon played three sports for the Blue Devils and is a 10-time letter winner in football, basketball, track and field.

In 2020, Mallon lead the area in scoring and rushing, and was named to the State Football Writers 2A All-State Team. He started for four-years and was a three-time conference all-star.

He also was a three-year starter on the basketball court, and two-time conference first-team all-star.

On the track, Mallon qualified for the 2021 PIAA 2A State Track Meet in the long jump.

He was accepted into the University of Pittsburgh honors program and plans to study pre-medicine.

“It’s great that athletics can help advance my academics,” said Mallon.

Haigh was a star on the Lady Marauders volleyball and basketball team. She was a four-year letter winner in each. She will play college basketball at Seton Hall.

Haigh is a 1,000-point scorer, and lead Bishop Guilfoyle to a state championship and two district titles.

In 2020-2021, she was a first-team all-state player and the 1A Player of the Year.

On the volleyball court, Haigh was first-team all-district, with 500 kills during her high school career.

The Hall of Fame will hold its next induction banquet on April 9, 2022 at the Blair County Convention Center. It had been scheduled for 2020, and again in 2021, but was pushed back due to the pandemic.