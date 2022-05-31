BELLEFONTE, Pa (WTAJ) — Up 11-2 in the fifth Tuesday, Trevor Johnson blasted a three-run home run as Bellefonte run-ruled Juniata to win the District 6, 4A championship 14-2 in five innings.

Johnson led Bellefonte with three hits and four RBIs in their win. The Raiders move to 17-3 on the year and book their first trip to the state tournament since 2019. Bellefonte will play the District 7 runner-up on June 6.

DISTRICT 6 BASEBALL CHAMPIONSHIP SCHEDULE

CLASS 5A – Wednesday, June 1 (BEA)

Dubois vs. Central Mountain



DISTRICT 6 BASEBALL CHAMPIONSHIP SCORES

CLASS 6A

Altoona 10, State College 0



CLASS 4A

Bellefonte 14, Juniata 2

CLASS 3A

Central 7, Penns Valley 1

CLASS 2A

Mount Union 12, Portage 3

CLASS 1A

Bishop McCort 7, Williamsburg 4