BELLEFONTE, Pa (WTAJ) — Up 11-2 in the fifth Tuesday, Trevor Johnson blasted a three-run home run as Bellefonte run-ruled Juniata to win the District 6, 4A championship 14-2 in five innings.
Johnson led Bellefonte with three hits and four RBIs in their win. The Raiders move to 17-3 on the year and book their first trip to the state tournament since 2019. Bellefonte will play the District 7 runner-up on June 6.
DISTRICT 6 BASEBALL CHAMPIONSHIP SCHEDULE
CLASS 5A – Wednesday, June 1 (BEA)
Dubois vs. Central Mountain
DISTRICT 6 BASEBALL CHAMPIONSHIP SCORES
CLASS 6A
Altoona 10, State College 0
CLASS 4A
Bellefonte 14, Juniata 2
CLASS 3A
Central 7, Penns Valley 1
CLASS 2A
Mount Union 12, Portage 3
CLASS 1A
Bishop McCort 7, Williamsburg 4