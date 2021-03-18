Bellefonte, Forest Hills win District 6 wrestling team titles

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – You saw fun finishes, strategy payoffs, and some heroics Thursday night in the AA and AAA wrestling District 6 team championships.
In AAA, Bellefonte defeated State College 31-30 in a dual that came down to the heavyweight bout. Addison Shawley bumped up from 215 pounds to heavyweight. He defeated State College’s Harrison Schoen 5-2 for the ultimate payoff.
You can watch the Red Raiders celebrate below.
Forest Hills defeated Glendale 34-24 in the AA District 6 championship meet. The dual started at 145 pounds where we almost had a matchup between Forest Hills two-time state champ Jackson Arrington and Glendale three-time state champ Brock McMillen.
Instead, Glendale chose to forfeit to Arrington and bump McMillen up to 152 where he picked up a tech fall.
Watch the video at the top of this story for the full highlights from both duals.