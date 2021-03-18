Bellefonte, Forest Hills win District 6 wrestling team titles

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – You saw fun finishes, strategy payoffs, and some heroics Thursday night in the AA and AAA wrestling District 6 team championships.

In AAA, Bellefonte defeated State College 31-30 in a dual that came down to the heavyweight bout. Addison Shawley bumped up from 215 pounds to heavyweight. He defeated State College’s Harrison Schoen 5-2 for the ultimate payoff.

You can watch the Red Raiders celebrate below.

Forest Hills defeated Glendale 34-24 in the AA District 6 championship meet. The dual started at 145 pounds where we almost had a matchup between Forest Hills two-time state champ Jackson Arrington and Glendale three-time state champ Brock McMillen.

Instead, Glendale chose to forfeit to Arrington and bump McMillen up to 152 where he picked up a tech fall.

Watch the video at the top of this story for the full highlights from both duals.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss