Bellefonte, Forest Hills win District 6 wrestling team titles

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – You saw fun finishes, strategy payoffs, and some heroics Thursday night in the AA and AAA wrestling District 6 team championships.

In AAA, Bellefonte defeated State College 31-30 in a dual that came down to the heavyweight bout. Addison Shawley bumped up from 215 pounds to heavyweight. He defeated State College’s Harrison Schoen 5-2 for the ultimate payoff.

You can watch the Red Raiders celebrate below.

Forest Hills defeated Glendale 34-24 in the AA District 6 championship meet. The dual started at 145 pounds where we almost had a matchup between Forest Hills two-time state champ Jackson Arrington and Glendale three-time state champ Brock McMillen.

Instead, Glendale chose to forfeit to Arrington and bump McMillen up to 152 where he picked up a tech fall.

I have a ton of respect for @JacksonArringt2. We worked together all year and both won state titles. It’s tough to wrestle a friend, practice partner and not lose what ya had before that no matter the outcome. If it would’ve came down to it we would’ve wrestled, but it didn’t. https://t.co/8Ld0oFwXFw — Brock McMillen (@BrockMcMillen2) March 18, 2021

Watch the video at the top of this story for the full highlights from both duals.