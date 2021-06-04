Bellefonte baseball, softball teams gear up for state playoffs

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Bellefonte Area School District has a promising week ahead of them after securing two district championships for both the baseball and softball teams.

In baseball, the Raiders defeated the Penn Cambria Panthers 12-3, Tuesday, June 1. The Raiders fell to the Panthers early in the first inning but were able to quickly gain a 2-1 lead.

Penn Cambria bounced back to tie in the third inning but Bellefonte once again gained the lead in the bottom of the fourth and never looked back. The raiders tallied nine runs in two innings.

On the softball side, the Lady Raiders took on the DuBois Lady Beavers, Wednesday, June 3, for the District 6-9 Class 5A softball title. It was a battle for the title and also against the rain as the championship saw three rain delays throughout the innings.

The first inning was scoreless, but a two-out RBI double gave the Lady Raiders a 2-0 lead at the bottom of the second. The score remained 2-0 through multiple delays and pushes from DuBois before finally getting on the scoreboard during the top of the sixth—4-1.

In their last two at-bats, the Lady Raiders doubled their lead by scoring four runs to close out the rainy game, 8-1.

With these two district titles, both teams will advance to the PIAA State Playoff games beginning Monday, June 7.