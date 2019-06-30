Bell to participate in HR Derby

Pittsburgh Pirates’ Josh Bell drops his bat after hitting a two-run home run against the Houston Astros during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 26, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Josh Bell is parlaying his hot start to the spotlight.

The Pirates first baseman will participate in the 2019 Home Run Derby Monday July 8th at Progressive Field in Cleveland. Bell will join Blue Jays rookie Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Indians first baseman Carlos Santana, Mets rookie Pete Alonso, and Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich. Three more players will be named this week to compete in the eight person field.

Bell is on a tear in the first half of the season, batting .303 with 22 homers and 70 RBIs. The switch-hitting Bell leads the majors in RBIs and is tied for ninth in home runs.

The winner of the Home Run Derby will take home $1 million compared to last years prize of $250k.