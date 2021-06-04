Bedford’s Shackley, 14, finishes 24 at Olympic Trials

Leah Shackley, 14, from Bedford at U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha, Nebraska. She competed in the 100 m backstroke. (Tom Grassadonia)

OMAHA, Ne. (WTAJ) – Leah Shackley, 14, from Bedford, made her Olympic Trial debut in the 100 m backstroke.

She finished 24 of 46 swimmers, with a time of 1:03.70 in Wave I.

She led her heat at the end of the first split, and finished fourth in the heat, and 24th overall.



Last week, Shackley said her goal was to finish in the top 24, and she called the experience of seeing the competition pool “surreal.”

She said gained perspective about her mentality going into races.

“Be in the moment of the race, and don’t think of after the race,” said Shackley. “Be in the race.”

Moving forward, Shackley said she wants to work on stamina. She is flying back to Central PA on Saturday, taking two days off, then getting back to training.

Additionally, five Nittany Lions are at the trials– Maddie Cooke, Carly Hart, Morgan Rinn, Marie Schobel, and Cat Stanford.

Rinn swam in the 200 fly on Friday, and Schobel also competed against Shackley in the 100 back, qualifying for the finals with a time of 1:02.69.