Bedford Speedway hosts two events over Memorial Day Weekend

BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Bedford Speedway will have two events over Memorial Day weekend: the Turk Burket 88 Tribute will be held May 28 and the Memorial Day Salute is May 30.

TURK BURKET TRIBUTE

The Turk Burket Tribute will feature the Late Models, Semi Lates & Pure Stocks. The Late Model 40-lap feature will pay $4,000 to the winner and the Semi Late 25-lap feature pays the winner $500. The Pure Stock 20-lap winner will receive $300. This is sponsored by J&O Fireplaces of Duncansville.

FRIDAY TIMES

Gates will open at 5 p.m. Friday with warmups starting at 7 p.m. and racing starting at 7:30 p.m. General admission is $20 and kids 12 and under will be admitted for free. Pit admission is $30.

MEMORIAL DAY SALUTE

Sunday’s event welcomes the Late Model Sportsman with a 25-lap $1,000 to win feature, along with Racesaver Sprints, Modifieds and Four Cylinders.

SUNDAY TIMES

Gates will open at 4 p.m. Warmups will start at 6 p.m. and racing will start at 6:30 p.m. General admission is $10 and children 12 and under will get in for free. Pit admission is $30.