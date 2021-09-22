Bedford Speedway to honor late racer with high paying modified event

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The oldest speedway in Pennsylvania this weekend will be honoring the life of a local racer who passed away with the highest paying dirt modified event to be held in the country.

On Aug. 25, Bedford Speedway announced that a tribute race will be held for DJ Troutman, a well-known dirt track racer throughout western Pennsylvania who lost his life to COVID-19 at the age of 39. In partnership with the Troutman family, the event will feature two nights of racing on Friday, Sept. 24 and Saturday, Sept. 25 that combined will have a purse totaling over $70,000.

The races are being sanctioned by the Renegades of Dirt Modified Tour, an open-wheel modified series that runs events at dirt tracks throughout the eastern U.S. Troutman’s son and 3rd generation racer Drake “The Kid” Troutman currently leads the national tour points standings in both the modified and late model divisions.

Both races are scheduled to be broadcast via pay-per-view on Flo Racing. Bedford Speedway recently celebrated its 85th anniversary. The first race at the track was held on Sept. 3, 1936.