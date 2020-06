The WTAJ coverage area had gone 85 days without sports.

Now, the people of Central PA will have to wait at least one more day.

Bedford Speedway was set to host dirt track racing Friday night. The event would have been the first local sporting event (that we know of) since the State went on lockdown due to COVID-19. A strong storm moved over the venue around 6:30 p.m.

The races will return on Sunday at 6 p.m. at the Bedford Speedway.