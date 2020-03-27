Bald Eagle’s Grace Stem is simply a wrestler

Grace Stem will always catch attention for competing in a mostly-boys sport, but she doesn’t seem to worry about it.

Stem was the varsity starter at 126 pounds for Bald Eagle Area High School. She said she would like to qualify for regionals and the PIAA state championships as well.

Stem just finished up her sophomore season with the Eagles. She started wrestling in eighth grade when a girls wrestling club started up in Philipsburg.

We caught up with Stem to hear her thoughts on competing against boys, her goals, her favorite moments so far and what she thinks about the possibility of girls wrestling becoming a PIAA sanctioned sport.