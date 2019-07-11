Breaking News
Andy Katz names Lamar Stevens Top 10 player

Penn State knew it was getting one of the top returning basketball players when Lamar Stevens decided to stay in State College earlier this Spring.

Now it feels a little more real. According to Andy Katz of the NCAA, he ranks Stevens as the number 10 returning player in all of college basketball. Katz is unveiling his top 25 returning players, and the Philly native cracks the top 10, just behind Maryland’s Anthony Cowan Jr.

Stevens averaged 19.9 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game in his junior year in Happy Valley.

