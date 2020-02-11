Altoona wins bragging rights in gutsy win against Bishop Guilfoyle

You saw a sold-out gym packed with people.

You saw two student sections steal the show at every pause in the game.

Monday night, you saw another cross-town rivalry make its mark on Altoona’s history.

Altoona Area High School defeated Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic High School 64-63 Monday night. Altoona’s Caleb Pierce had a team-high 19 points. Guilfoyle’s Michael Montecalvo led all scorers with 22 points.

It was the first time in four years Bishop Guilfoyle hosted the rivalry game.

Guilfoyle had a chance to win the game in the finishing seconds, but a Montecalvo layup rolled out leaving Altoona to celebrate on the Marauders’ home court.

Perhaps Altoona’s unsung hero was big man P.J. Charles. Charles had the highlight of the night with a thunderous dunk in the third quarter. He also defended Montecalvo’s shot as the clock wound down.

Bishop Guilfoyle moved to 18-2 on the season and Altoona bumped up to 10-12 overall.

Watch the video above for our full coverage.