Altoona wins bragging rights in gutsy win against Bishop Guilfoyle

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

You saw a sold-out gym packed with people.

You saw two student sections steal the show at every pause in the game.

Monday night, you saw another cross-town rivalry make its mark on Altoona’s history.

Altoona Area High School defeated Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic High School 64-63 Monday night. Altoona’s Caleb Pierce had a team-high 19 points. Guilfoyle’s Michael Montecalvo led all scorers with 22 points.

It was the first time in four years Bishop Guilfoyle hosted the rivalry game.

Guilfoyle had a chance to win the game in the finishing seconds, but a Montecalvo layup rolled out leaving Altoona to celebrate on the Marauders’ home court.

Perhaps Altoona’s unsung hero was big man P.J. Charles. Charles had the highlight of the night with a thunderous dunk in the third quarter. He also defended Montecalvo’s shot as the clock wound down.

Bishop Guilfoyle moved to 18-2 on the season and Altoona bumped up to 10-12 overall.

Watch the video above for our full coverage.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss