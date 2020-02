A crosstown rivalry will feature a packed gym Monday night.

Bishop Guilfoyle principal Joan Donnelly confirmed to WTAJ Friday via email tickets are sold out for Monday’s boys basketball game between Altoona Area High School and Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic High School.

Monday’s varsity game will follow the junior varsity game at Bishop Guilfoyle. The JV game starts at 6 p.m. and the varsity is scheduled at 7:15 p.m.

Altoona brings a 9-11 overall record. Bishop Guilfoyle is 18-1 on the season.