Altoona sweeps district basketball championships

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – It was good day for the area’s basketball teams.

The Altoona boys and girls both used overtime wins over Mifflin County to take home district championships Saturday at Tyrone Area High School

The Altoona boys defeated Mifflin County 56-49 in overtime in the 6A district title game. The Altoona girls beat the Lady Huskies 59-49.

The Hollidaysburg girls defeated Central Mountain 56-40 for the 5A district title.

The Bishop Guilfoyle boys defeated Westmont Hilltop 45-36 in the 3A district championship game.

