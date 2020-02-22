Altoona sweeps District 6 basketball championships

CRESSON, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Altoona boys and girls basketball teams both avenged regular-season losses to pick up District 6 basketball championships Friday afternoon.

The Altoona boys defeated the State College boys 61-54 – after losing by one point in the last game earlier this season.

The Altoona girls defeated State College 61-54 avenging two regular-season losses to the Little Lions earlier in the year.

You can find full highlights of the following games in the video above:

District 6 Class 6A Boys Final

Altoona 61 State College 54

District 6 Class 6A Girls Final

Altoona 52 State College 53

District 6 Class 3A Quarterfinals

Richland 70 Mount Union 49

District 6 Class 1A Boys Quarterfinals

Bishop Carroll 72 Blacklick Valley 25

