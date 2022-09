ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Altoona played host to Hollidaysburg in girls volleyball on Monday, where the Tigers entered play undefeated at 7-0.

Hollidaysburg got off to really strong start winning the first two sets 25-23 and 25-9. During the match Lex McLanahan recorded her 1,000th career dig.

Altoona didn’t give up and they won the final three sets 25-20, 25-23, and 15-7 to hand Hollidaysburg their first loss of the season.