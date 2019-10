(WTAJ) — The Altoona Mountain Lion soccer teams swept the State College Little Lions on Tuesday night at Tiger Stadium.

The Altoona girls soccer team claimed their District 6 championship in school history winning 2-1 over State High. Sophomore Morgan Sarver had both goals for the Lady Lions.

The Altoona boys soccer team won 4-2 over State High to also claim the district 6 class 4A championship.

Watch the highlights above.