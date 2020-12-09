Altoona Curve to stay put as part of Pittsburgh Pirates organization

With a number of minor league baseball teams cut from major league affiliation, the Altoona Curve will remain the Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Major League baseball restructured minor league baseball by cutting the number of affiliates from 162 teams to 120 teams. The Pirates will have the following minor league affiliates the Curve announced:

Indianapolis Indians

Altoona Curve

Greensboro Grasshoppers

Bradenton Marauders

The new minor league structure is expected to be finalized within the coming weeks. The Curve have been the Pirates Double-A affiliate since 1999.

The State College Spikes will no longer be affiliated with the St. Louis Cardinals, but instead as a part of the new MLB draft league.