Altoona Curve mascot featured on Sports Illustrated cover photo

Sports Illustrated featured an iconic Central PA mascot in its latest cover story.

The magazine released a report based on a survey sent to minor league teams across America. Sixty-eight clubs responded to the survey – painting a picture of how people in the business of minor league baseball feel about the current COVID-19 shutdown.

Cover Story: In response to an SI survey on the effects of the pandemic, minor league teams made one thing clear…



An American institution will never be the same https://t.co/TIa6mf0s6l pic.twitter.com/dW5hipj3wm — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) May 19, 2020

You can read the story from Sports Illustrated here.

The WTAJ coverage area currently includes two minor league teams. The Altoona Curve are the Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates. The State College Spikes are currently the short-season rookie ball affiliate for t