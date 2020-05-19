Altoona Curve mascot featured on Sports Illustrated cover photo

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Sports Illustrated featured an iconic Central PA mascot in its latest cover story.

The magazine released a report based on a survey sent to minor league teams across America. Sixty-eight clubs responded to the survey – painting a picture of how people in the business of minor league baseball feel about the current COVID-19 shutdown.

You can read the story from Sports Illustrated here.

The WTAJ coverage area currently includes two minor league teams. The Altoona Curve are the Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates. The State College Spikes are currently the short-season rookie ball affiliate for t

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss