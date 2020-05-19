Altoona Curve mascot featured on Sports Illustrated cover photo

Sports Illustrated featured an iconic Central PA mascot in its latest cover story.
The magazine released a report based on a survey sent to minor league teams across America. Sixty-eight clubs responded to the survey – painting a picture of how people in the business of minor league baseball feel about the current COVID-19 shutdown.
You can read the story from Sports Illustrated here.
The WTAJ coverage area currently includes two minor league teams. The Altoona Curve are the Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates. The State College Spikes are currently the short-season rookie ball affiliate for t