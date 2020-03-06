Altoona Curve announces promotional schedule

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – Friday afternoon, Altoona Curve Baseball announced their promo schedule for the 2020 season.

Throughout the Curve’s 22nd season, there will be 25 fireworks displays, 10 giveaways, celebrity appearances and several theme nights.

The Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates will have their first home game on April 9th, against Erie.

On Saturday, March 7th, supporters will have their first chance to purchase individual game tickets at Curve Fest from 10 a.m to 1 p.m.

The first 200 fans at Curve Fest will receive a t-shirt. Plus, Matt Pletcher will be there to perform.

The full promotional schedule can be viewed here and at AltoonaCurve.com.

“The entire staff is really amped up for the 2020 promo schedule,” said Curve general manager Derek Martin. “When we look over the plan for each night, we can already feel memories being made with all of the giveaways, celebrities and theme nights that we have for everyone to enjoy this summer.”

Check out some of the 2020 Promotional Schedule Highlights below

Bobblehead Giveaways

• Saturday, April 25: Josh Bell Bobblehead giveaway | First 1,000 fans | Presented by UniFirst

• Saturday, May 9: Bryan “Not Ryan” Reynolds Bobblehead giveaway | First 1,000 fans | Presented by Nuts For You

• Thursday, August 6: Reverse Punxy Phil Bobblehead giveaway | First 1,000 fans

Giveaways

• Thursday, April 9: 2020 Magnet Schedule giveaway | First 5,000 fans | Presented by US. Foods

• Friday, April 10: Free Shirt Friday giveaway | First 1,000 fans | Presented by M&T Bank

• Friday, April 24: Baby Ruth postgame giveaway | First 1,000 fans | Presented by Blair Candy

• Friday, April 24: Free Shirt Friday giveaway | First 1,000 fans | Presented by Altoona Mirror

• Sunday, May 31: Olde Tyme pennant giveaway | First 1,000 fans

• Thursday, June 11: Free Shirt giveaway | First 1,000 fans | Presented by Central PA Autism Community, James E. Van Zandt VAMC, Servello Orthodontics and Allstate-Burchfield Insurance

• Sunday, June 14: Cole Tucker Hair Hat giveaway | First 1,000 fans | Presented by Peoples

• Sunday, July 12: Loco Pencil Holder giveaway | First 1,000 fans | Presented by Sheetz

• Wednesday, August 12: High Five Voucher giveaway | Presented by Power House Subs

• Friday, August 28: Free Shirt Friday giveaway | First 1,000 fans | Presented by Gorilla House Gym and Blair Suicide Prevention Task Force/American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

Specialty Jerseys

• Sunday, May 31: Olde Tyme Baseball specialty jersey | Presented by Altoona Railroaders Museum | Jersey auction benefits Altoona Railroaders Museum

• Friday, June 19 – Sunday, June 21: Altoona Brookies specialty jersey | Presented by Keller Engineers | Jersey auction benefits American Rescue Workers

• Saturday, July 25: Top Fun Bomber Jacket specialty jersey | Presented by US. Foods | Jersey auction benefits The American Cancer Society

• Friday, August 14: Al Tuna/Jaws specialty jersey | Presented by Sheetz | Jersey auction benefits Sheetz for the KIDZ

Celebrity Appearances

• Tuesday, May 19: Kurt Angle appearance | Presented by Peoples

• Saturday, June 13: Rollie Fingers appearance | Presented by Furrer Beverage

• Thursday, June 25: Andre Dawson appearance | Presented by FirstEnergy

• Friday, July 10: Joe Amabile appearance

• Thursday, August 13: Catherine Bach “Daisy Duke” appearance | Presented by Atlantic Broadband

Theme Nights

• Wednesday, April 15: Titanic Remembrance Night

• Friday, May 8: Star Wars Night

• Friday, April 24: The Goonies Night

• Wednesday, June 10: Pirate Night

• Saturday, June 13: Mustache Night

• Wednesday, June 24: Colonial Night

• Friday, July 10: The Bachelor Night

• Sunday, July 12: Loco’s Birthday Celebration

• Wednesday, August 5: Salute to the ‘Burgh Theme Night

• Thursday, August 6: Halfway to Groundhog Day

• Wednesday, August 12: Awful Night: The Return

• Thursday, August 13: Dukes of Hazzard Night

• Friday, August 14: Jaws Night

• Wednesday, September 2: Luau Night