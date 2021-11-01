Altoona Curve announce 2022 PNG Field game times

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Altoona Curve announced game times for all 2022 home games at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

“By sharing our game times for the ’22 season today, many groups planning their events at the ballpark can solidify their dates and book their preferred seating during the off-season,” Curve General Manager Nate Bowen said.

New for the 2022 season, regardless of the day of the week, all-night games will begin at 6 p.m. Additionally, the schedule includes special mid-week games that are played during the day as well as a few early season weekend games starting at 4 p.m.

Education days for the upcoming season were also announced, the schedule is as follows.

Wednesday, May 11 at 11 a.m. against the Somerset Patriots

Wedneday, May 18 at 11 a.m. against the Richmond Flying Squirrels

Game times are subject to change. To view the full 2022 schedule, visit the Curve’s website. More information on tickets and team information can also be found on the website.