Altoona Area High School hires two new basketball coaches

The Altoona boys and girls basketball programs now have new leadership.

According to a media release, the Altoona Area school board approved the hires of Jarrod Klausman and Chris Fleegle to coach the boys and girls basketball teams at a meeting Thursday night.

Klausman will coach the boys team and Fleegle is the new girls basketball coach.

Klausman comes to Altoona from Hollidaysburg Area High School where he has worked as a teacher and a coach. He has coached basketball at Hollidaysburg for the 11 years including the last five as a varsity assistant coach.

According to the release, Klausman graduated from AAHS in 2001. He played college baseball at the University of Richmond before finishing his college career at Division III Marietta College where he was a part of the 2006 national championship team.

Fleegle has served as an assistant coach for the Altoona boys basketball team for the last three seasons. He also has coaching stops at Bellwood-Antis and Hollidaysburg as well as coaching on the AAU circuit.

Fleegle has 10 years of coaching experience.