AAA wrestlers punch their tickets to state championships

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) - The Penn State women’s hockey closed its home schedule out with a bang with a 2-0 shutout victory over Mercyhurst Saturday afternoon.

The Nittany Lions (12-18-8, 7-8-5 CHA) defeated the Lakers (19-10-5, 13-4-3 CHA) for the fourth time in program history. It was also the first time PSU has ever shut out Mercyhurst.