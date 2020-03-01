AAA wrestlers punch their tickets to state championships

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – The final tickets were punched Saturday at the Northwest AAA Wrestling Championships at the Altoona Fieldhouse. Here are the wrestlers who will be making the trip to Hershey next week.
106: Hayden Cunningham (State College)
113: Aldan O’Shea (Bellefonte)
120: Lane Alkey (Bellefonte)
126: Jude Swisher (Bellefonte)
132: Matt Sarbo (Altoona), Trenton Donahue (Dubois), Tristan McDowell (State College)
138: Chandler Ho (Dubois), Clayton Leidy (State College)
152: Ed Scott (Dubois), Mark McGonigal (Clearfield)
160: Ethan Richner (Bellefonte), Campbell Walls (Hollidaysburg)
170: Lance Urbas (State College)
182: Ethan Rossman (Bellefonte), Garrett Starr (Dubois)
195: Tyler Benner (Bellefonte)
285: Oliver Billotte (Clearfield)