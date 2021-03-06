AAA West Super Regional Wrestling: Bellefonte’s Rossman takes home title

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – The postseason wrestling format is a bit different this year.

You could say the state tournament started this weekend. Because of COVID-19, the PIAA changed the postseason format to eliminate multiple day tournaments. The PIAA state wrestling championships will only include eight wrestlers at each weight class this year.

Instead, area wrestlers competed at two different Super Regional tournaments to replace the first couple of rounds at the state tournament.

At the AAA West Super Regional at Altoona Area High School, Bellefonte’s Ethan Rossman took home a Super Regional championship.

