AAA State wrestling: Bellefonte, State College, DuBois wrestlers return with medals

HERSHEY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Five AAA wrestlers from the WTAJ coverage area will come home from Hershey with state medals.

At 132 pounds, Bellefonte’s Jude Swisher is the top local finisher in AAA. He picked up a 5-0 win in the third-place match to win bronze.

You can find full placings below:

132: Bellefonte’s Jude Swisher finished third.

138: DuBois’ Chandler Ho finished sixth after suffering an injury.

160: Bellefonte’s Ethan Richner finished seventh.

172: State College’s Lance Urbas finished fourth.

189: Bellefonte’s Ethan Rossman finished fourth.

You can find full state tournament results and brackets through the PIAA’s official website.