Mifflin County leads the team score at the AAA Northwest wrestling regional after the first day.

Bellefonte is the top local team at No. 2 for now.

You can view the full list of team scores here below:

You can find the following wrestlers featured in the video above:

170 lbs: State College’s Lance Urbas

106 lbs: State College’s Hayden Cunningham

113 lbs: Bellefonte’s Aiden O’Shea

126 lbs: Bellefonte’s Jude Swisher

132 lbs: Altoona’s Matt Sarbo