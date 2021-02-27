AAA Northwest Regional Wrestling Championships

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – The area wrestlers put their seasons on the line at the AAA Northwest Regional Championship hosted by Altoona Area High School.

Bellefonte wrestling won the team title at the tournament. The Red Raiders had three individual champions: Lane Aikey (120), Jude Swisher (138) and Ethan Richner (160).

Williamsport finished second followed by Cathedral Prep (3rd) and State College (4th).

Qualifying wrestlers will next compete in the Super Regional tournament next Saturday for a chance to qualify for the state championships in Hershey. Only the top eight wrestlers in each weight class will make it to the state tournament this year.

Watch the video at the top of this story for highlights from the semifinal round.