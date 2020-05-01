A.A.A.B.A. Tournament in Johnstown canceled because of coronavirus concerns

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The 76th annual A.A.A.B.A. Tournament in Johnstown has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

The baseball tournament brings in hundreds of players, coaches and fans from 16 teams across the country together for a week of baseball.

The tournament was scheduled for August 3-9.

“It’s a huge loss economically and even emotionally. Many people look forward to as part of their summer ritual,” says Lisa Rager, Executive Director for Visit Johnstown.

Officials say the cost of the tournament, housing issues and the public’s safety all led to the decision to cancel the tournament.

They say they are already discussing plans for the 2021 tournament.