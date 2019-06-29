Team KSAC wins Frank Varischetti All-Star game

You saw some incredible catches in Friday night’s Frank Varischetti All-Star game.

Team KSAC defeated team AML 20-7 for its first win in the fourth annual All-Star game held at Brockway’s Frank Varischetti Field. The game featured some of the best seniors from District 9 and the former Allegheny Mountain League as well as the former Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference.

Brookville’s Bryan Dworek made a one-handed snag in the first quarter of the game before sprinting away for a 61 yard touchdown two players later.

Clarion’s Sam Minich also made an incredible play by ripping away two passes from defensive backs for a long gain and a touchdown.

The game also featured a scholarship handout. Local sponsors helped hand out 16 $1,000 scholarships to players featured in the game.

Watch the video above for more.