Six area high school hockey players are apart of the Kittaning based club hockey team, the Armstrong Arrows, who are heading to the National Championships in California at the end of the month.

A 4-1 win over the Pittsburgh Predators now has all six players “California Dreaming.”

“It’s our will to want to win,” said Brock Vancas, an Altoona senior. “We had a lot of heart in the State Championship. We wanted to win and I think that’s what makes us unique.”

Vancas, Braden Sweeney, and Zach Dunlap all go to different schools, but the trio have grown up on the ice together for the past 15 years.

“It’s pretty crazy to think that we all started together,” said Sweeney, a Central Cambria senior. “Then we went a couple years without each other and then ending up back here in our last season going to nationals.”

The trip out the US Hockey Nationals will bring all of their careers full circle.

“It’s been a really fun experience being so close,” said Dunlap, a Hollidaysburg senior. “We always had to travel and carpool together so a lot of shared memories.”

The Arrows feature six central Pennsylvania players, and while that trio grew up together, the case is not the same for the other three. In fact some of them were quite the opposite of friends before the season.

“Couple of us actually didn’t get along,” said Tony Maran, a student at Westmont Hilltop. “But as soon as we were on the same team playing together we quickly started liking each other.”

Putting their differences aside, the six helped the Arrows claim the Pennsylvania State title. The prize is the team’s first trip to Nationals since 2019 where they will compete against some of the best youth hockey players.

“It’s been getting more intense,” said Kyle Replogle, a student at Westmont Hilltop. “We’re all taking it more serious now and it’s starting to really pick up. We’re going to nationals to try and win it and see what we can do.”

Nationals will begin March 31st and last until April 4th.