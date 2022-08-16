CLINTON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Keystone Little League team from Clinton County is currently representing the East in the Junior Division little league World Series in Taylor MI.

In 2018, this Keystone team won the Pennsylvania state championship as 10-year-olds. They represented PA at the regional tournament in Rhode Island and placed 2nd among the Mid-Atlantic regional teams.

In 2019, they won the Pennsylvania state championship as 11-year-olds. They represented PA at the regional tournament in Massachusetts. They placed 1st among the Mid-Atlantic region teams. They took 2nd in the tournament to the Connecticut team.

In 2020, they were 12-year-olds, ready to take on a new season and a chance to win their third Pennsylvania state championship. However, like most things Covid-19 cancelled the plans before they could even be made.

In 2021, this Keystone team won the Pennsylvania state championship as 13-year-olds. This was as far as they could go this year due to Covid.

This summer , this team had to battle through to win the Pennsylvania state championship as 14-year-olds. Making it their 4th straight Pennsylvania state championship.

Throughout it, one of their biggest dreams has been to attend and possibly win the Junior League World Series.

Last week they competed in the Eastern Regional tournament in New Jersey to represent PA and won. They will be playing on August 17 at 8 p.m. against the southwest region. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.

