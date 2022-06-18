STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — It was a successful year on the diamond for our area baseball and softball teams with four combined winning the State Championship; Everett, Central, and DuBois Central Catholic in baseball while Clearfield won their first state title in softball.

First up, Dubois Central Catholic beat Halifax by double digits for the one a title. The Cardinals got a hold of this one and flew away. Dominating in all aspects. Cardinal pitcher Brendan Anderson controlled the mound, pitching seven innings and allowing six hits and a trio of strikeouts. DuBois Central put up 13 hits in a 12-2 win.

And of course, four Central high. The Dragons domination has been the name of not just this game, but the name of the season. Outscoring opponents by 300 runs on the year. Their 13-2 win over Lancaster Catholic in the State Championship was their 21st double digit victory. Head Coach A.J. Hoenstine said after the game his players were nervous when they got off the bus, but someone had gone to the locker room and wrote 26-1 and he says that fired them up.

We knew who they were talking about and I think we were a little nervous, but that got us going a little bit,” said Hoenstine. “And don’t poke to bear because these guys, they will respond.”

If that’s how they want to play. Go ahead,” said Central senior and LSU commit Paxton Kling. “That’s what the score says for itself. If you want to if you want to mess with the gods of baseball. 13 to two. I mean, it just came to them.”

And while Dominance was the name of the game on the baseball diamond, drama was the one on the softball diamond.

Clearfield won on a walk off single from Alexis Bumbarger, which was their third walkoff win in four games during the state tournament.

“I was confident my girls I knew the people up to bat at the bottom of the inning there. I was like, you know, I have all the faith in the world in them,” said senior pitcher Emma Hipps. “The last couple of times I’ve been nervous and I’ve been ready to go into extra innings. But today I was like, it’s over.”

With the three championship wins on Friday, plus Everett’s win on Thursday, which was their first ever state title, we had four teams go home with state titles.

The next time we discuss high school sports it will be for football during Sportsbeat.