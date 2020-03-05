2020 PIAA State Wrestling Championships: AA results, round of 32

(WTAJ) — Thursday marked the first day of the 2020 PIAA State Wrestling Championships in Hershey.
You can find the results from the AA wrestlers from the round of 32 below:
113 Easton Toth (Forest Hills) F Dillon Reinert (Brandywine Heights), 3:04
120 Cooper Gilham (Bald Eagle Area) F Ashton Campbell (Palisades), 3:52
126 Hunter Horton (Tussey Mountain) DEC Caden Temple (Benton), 4-0
132 Matt Leehan (General McLane) DEC Kaleb Miller (Chestnut Ridge), 5-0
132 Amonn Ohl (St. Joseph’s Catholic) MD Brandon Breidegan (Northern Lebanon), 12-2
138 Blake Showers (Biglerville) DEC Chase Chapman (Philipsburg-Osceola), 10-6
138 Clayton Reed (Mifflinburg) DEC Ian Sherlock (Northern Bedford), 4-3
145 Cooper Warshel (Richland) DEC Bailey Gimbor (Hamburg), 4-3
145 Noah Korenoski (Westmont-Hilltop) MD Joseph Spear (Middletown), 17-5
145 Joel Huck (Ft. LeBoeuf) DEC Tristan Rutter (Glendale), 2-1
152 Luke Moore (Chestnut Ridge) DEC Jack Rimpa (Ft. LeBoeuf), 10-4
152 Ryan Weyandt (Forest Hills) DEC Max Schultz (Faith Christian), 9-3
160 Noah Bash (Brockway) F Ty Csencsits (Saucon Valley), 5:06
160 Alex Taylor (Bellwood-Antis) TF Tate Neiderer (Delone Catholic), 16-1 3:31
160 Daniel Moore (Chestnut Ridge) F Tyler Wonders (West Perry), 6:18
170 Holden Cook (Franklin) DEC Drake Gindlesperger (Meyersdale), 5-4
170 Colby Imler (Northern Bedford) DEC Michael Klinger (Susquenita), 10-7
182 Andrew Sharer (Penns Valley) F Travis Colson (Hamburg), 0:54
182 Myles Baney (Huntingdon) DEC Alec Snyder (Wilson Area), 7-5
182 Ian Eckenrode (Cambria Heights) F Derek Atherton-ely (Canton), 3:06
195 Ashton Dull (Bedford) MD Leo Muzika (Faith Christian), 10-2
220 David Close (Bald Eagle Area) MD Joe Tinari (North Schuylkill), 13-0
285 Evan Pellegrine (Bellwood-Antis) F Joshua Schaffer (Northern Lehigh), 5:16
285 Matt Watkins (Tussey Mountain) DEC Kobe Bonnano (Redbank Valley), 4-3