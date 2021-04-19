Local sports on the diamond: Altoona baseball and Bellefonte softball pick up wins

(WTA) — It’s hitting season! Big hits in local baseball and softball made for a fun night on the diamond.

Baseball: Altoona 8 Hollidaysburg 5

Altoona got things started early in the bottom of the first. Marcus Day had and RBI triple and Trevor Manley followed up with an RBI single to score day. They’d take a 3-0 lead after one.

In third, Hollidaysburg rallied to tie things at 3. Caleb Gampe and Zach Miller with the RBI for the Golden Tigers.

Altoona would win a back and forth battle with a final score of 8 to 5.

Softball: Bellefonte 5 Tyrone 1

The game would go scoreless until the fourth inning. Bellefonte would get on the board after a bases loaded passed ball scored Hanna Lauck from third. Passed balls at the plate would account for a couple runs for Bellefonte in the game.

In the bottom of the sixth, Tyrone would get on the board with a solo shot to dead center by Maci Brodzina. Bellefonte would tack on some extra runs in the top of the seventh to win by a final score of 5 to 1.