Local sports legend Carlton Haselrig dies at 54

In this July 10, 2001 photo, Carlton Haselrig, who is looking to get into coaching, looks on in Greentree, Pa. Haselrig, a Pro Bowl right guard for the Pittsburgh Steelers in the early 1990s who is also the only wrestler in NCAA history to win six individual national championships, died Wednesday, July 22, 2020. He was 54. (John Heller/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP)

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Carlton Haselrig, a former Steelers player and six-time NCAA wrestling champion for Pitt-Johnstown, died on Wednesday at the age of 54.

Haselrig died of natural causes. He was the most decorated athlete in Pitt-Johnstown history and was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame in Oklahoma in 2016.

Haselrig found himself playing professional football without ever playing at the college level. He was a 12th-round draft pick for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 1989 and became a pro-bowl offensive guard. He made the 1992 Pro Bowl and helped the Steelers win the 1992 AFC Central Division title.

He won six heavyweight NCAA National Wrestling championships, with three at the Division I level and three at the Division II level. This was an unprecedented run and will remain so since the NCAA no longer allows wrestlers to compete in both of the division tournaments.

Haselrig holds five Pitt-Johnstown all-time wrestling records and an overall career record of 143-2-1. He has a record of 122 consecutive matches without suffering a loss.

Pitt-Johnstown inducted Haselrig into the Athletics Hall of Fame in 2009. He was also inducted to the NCAA 75th Anniversary Wrestling Team in 2005. That team included former Olympian and WWE wrestler Kurt Angle, who Haselrig defeated in his college career.

Before coming to Pitt-Johnstown, Haselrig never wrestled for a team before. He was forced to wrestle as an independent in high school since his school did not have a program. Coming to the mat as a “one-man team” Haselrig went 10-0 and won the Pennsylvania AAA State Heavyweight title.

In 2008, he had a brief career as a professional MMA fighter, posting a 3-2 record before retiring. All three of his wins were by knockout.

Other honors Haselrig received include being inducted into the Cambria County Sports Hall of Fame for wrestling in 1990 and for football in 2014.