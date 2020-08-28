Local runner turning heads at a young age

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Maci Drass has a gift.

“She ran her first race and she was really, really good,” Katy Drass, her mom, said.

Maci’s love for running is simple.

“I don’t know, I just like running,” Maci said.

“When she plays softball, everyone comments on how she can get to the bases really fast, so yeah running is just her thing,” Katy said.

But it’s the track where she shines the most. She recently ran her first ever 5K, in just 25 minutes. Oh, and by the way, she’s 7 years old.

“She really liked it and asked, when’s the next one?” Katy said.

Maci competes with kids who are sometimes twice her age! But she’s not shying away.

“Winning, I’m trying to win,” Maci said.

Remember, she’s only in 2nd grade!

“We have to remind ourselves sometimes she’s only 7, but she’ll even now say, ‘wow I can get a scholarship, I can do this in college,’ ” Katy said.

A girl with her whole future ahead.

“It’s amazing to watch her and how well she does, it’s just….. it’s amazing,” Katy said.

A career just leaving the starting line.

