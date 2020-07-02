Local athlete starts petition to get fans in the stands

HOUTZDALE, PA. (WTAJ) – Right now, if the high school season started today, there would be no fans in the stands.

However, one Moshannon Valley athlete is seeking to make sure that never becomes a reality. Jaley Agans, a junior two-sport athlete at Mo. Valley started a petition last week to allow parents and other spectators into the stands.

Right now, Governor Tom Wolf’s guidelines for sports openings allow for spectators at professional or collegiate events, but not for high school sports or youth sports.

“There’s a discrepancy in there that shouldn’t be,” Agans said.

More than 16,000 people have signed Agans’ petition as of Wednesday night, and to be clear, she doesn’t want full stadiums or gyms, but at least wants her family to be let in.

“At least the parents, and if there happens to not be a 50% capacity, and there’s room for other people, it could be like first come, first serve, but for now the parents,” Agans said.

On the state’s website, Governor Wolf does clarify, saying the addition of spectators is contigent on future health conditions within the state and local communities.

When asked if whether or not Agans would play if there are no fans in the stands…….

“I would play. I have heard other students say they might not want to because they like the cheering of the fans, and that’s what keeps them going,” Agans said.