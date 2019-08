(WTAJ) IMLER, Pa. — For most people, Memorial Day weekend is the start of summer but for nine year old Kyle Ickes and his family it was the beginning of a battle he never saw coming.

Back in May of 2019, Kyle said he had a bad day at school. When he came home, his mom said “whatever you do, I will always love you…” as she placed her hands on his face, she felt a lump which turned out to be Burkitt’s Lymphoma.

Watch the video above to see Kyle’s journey.