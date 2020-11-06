LIVE BLOG: Tyrone vs Bellwood-Antis

TYRONE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Tyrone and Bellwood-Antis will kick off for a backyard brawl in this week’s Sportsbeat Game of the Week.

Stay tuned for live score updates. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

SCORE: Bellwood-Antis 29, Tyrone 16

HALFTIME SCORE: Bellwood-Antis 7, Tyrone 0

SPORTSBEAT GAME OF THE WEEK: Tyrone vs Bellwood-Antis. Follow this thread for live updates. pic.twitter.com/pQwdGeSXUN — WTAJ News (@WTAJnews) November 6, 2020

FIRST QUARTER:

The first quarter was scoreless, with neither team able to make their way down the field. Bellwood-Antis made their way down to Tyrone’s 35 before hitting a wall of defenders and QB Zach Pellegrine getting sacked in the backfield.

SECOND QUARTER:

Bellwood-Antis scores on a 55-yard fumble recovery from lineman Dominic Caracciolo. Extra point is good.

Sean Mallon intercepts a deep pass from Tyrone QB Brandon Lucas. Bellwood-Antis is now at 1st and 10 from their own 7.

THIRD QUARTER

Zach Mallon runs the ball into the endzone on a long drive. The extra point is good and Bellwood-Antis extends their lead to 14-0.

Bellwood-Antis scores on a safety to give them an additional two points.

FOURTH QUARTER

Zach Mallon runs the ball up the middle and into the endzone. The PAT is no good.

Tyrone scores on a QB keeper from Burns. Tyrone goes for the extra 2 points and is successful after a pass to Corrie Beck.

Zach Mallon scores on a 59-yard run to extend Bellwood-Antis’ lead. The kick is good.

Tyrone scores on a 33-yard pass from Lucas to Gripp. They score an extra two points after a short pass to Hicks.