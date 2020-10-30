LIVE BLOG: Northern Bedford vs Tussey Mountain

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Northern Bedford and Tussey Mountain will face off for the District 5 A title in this week’s Sportsbeat Game of the Week.

SCORE: Northern Bedford 6 – Tussey Mountain 0

SPORTSBEAT GAME OF THE WEEK: Northern Bedford takes on Tussey Mountain at Hollidaysburg. Follow this thread for live updates 👇👇 pic.twitter.com/7mEkQQqxRu — WTAJ News (@WTAJnews) October 30, 2020

Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. Check back for score updates and follow @WTAJnews on Twitter for play-by-play coverage.

FIRST QUARTER

Tussey Mountain receives first and punts on 4th after making it 8 yards down the field. Northern Bedford’s Brady Clark runs the ball to bring up a 1st down at the Titan’s 44. Nine minutes left in the first.

Thad Leidy has a complete pass to Brooks Snyder for 4th and 1 at the 35. Dalton Smith picks up the first down for Northern Bedford. 1st and 10 at the 20. Cadin Ebersole runs the ball for 10 yards into the endzone. No PAT after a fumble on the snap. Northern Bedford 6, Tussey Mountain 0 with about 5 minutes left in the first quarter.

Northern Bedford’s Caleb Wright recovers a fumble to wrap up the end of Q1.

SECOND QUARTER

Dalton Smith breaks through the line and picks up a first down at the Titans’ 25. Dalton Smith breaks through the line again for 1st and 10 at the 15. Leidy to Ebersole. Personal foul against the Titans for half the distance to the goal. Northern Bedford now and 1st and goal from the 5.

Clark carries on the 4th down but unable to make it to the endzone. Tussey Mountain takes over at their own 3-yard line.

Tussey Mountain unable to make it out of the red zone. They punt – Northern Bedford takes over again at the Titans’ 40. 5:21 left in the half.

1st and 10 for Northern Bedford at the 35 after a penalty against the Titans. Leidy’s pass intended for Clark is incomplete. Coverage by Hennessey. 2nd down for the Panthers.

Northern Bedford has two false starts in a row. Leidy passes to Ebersole who makes it to the 26 but they are unable to capitalize after that. Tussey Mountain takes over with 1:30 left to play.