Linnehan’s hat trick leads PSU to victory over La Salle

The Nittany Lions celebrate one of Payton Linnehan’s three goal.

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) – Number ten-ranked Penn State women’s soccer beat La Salle 4-0 on Sunday evening.

The Nittany Lions were lead by junior Payton Linnehan. The junior had a first half hat trick.

This was the program’s first hat trick since 2017.

All four goals came in the first half. Sam Coffey assisted Linnehan’s first goal and Alley Schlegel assisted the second.

Olivia Damico tallied the fourth goal off a cross from Rachel Wasserman.

The Nittany Lions opened up the season on Thursday, with a 3-1 home win over UMass. It was the first home game for any fall sports team at Penn State