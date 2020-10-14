Le’Veon Bell released from New York Jets

FILE – In this Oct. 6, 2019, file photo, New York Jets running back Le’Veon Bell watches before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Philadelphia. Bell will see lots of familiar faces when he faces his old team on Sunday. The Jets running back spent his first six seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, including last year when he sat out all of it in a contract dispute. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

(WTAJ) — The New York Jets announced the release of Le’Veon Bell, former running back for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

General Manager Joe Douglas said the Jets organization appreciates Bell’s efforts and that they know he worked hard to make significant contributions to the team.

Statement from GM Joe Douglas pic.twitter.com/By9XevVXVv — New York Jets (@nyjets) October 14, 2020

“After having conversations with Le’Veon and his agent and exploring potential trade options, we have made the decision to release Le’Veon,” Douglas said. “We believe this decision is in the best interests of both parties and wish him future success.

Bell was drafted by the Steelers in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft following a career at Michigan State.