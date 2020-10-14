Le’Veon Bell released from New York Jets

(WTAJ) — The New York Jets announced the release of Le’Veon Bell, former running back for the Pittsburgh Steelers.
General Manager Joe Douglas said the Jets organization appreciates Bell’s efforts and that they know he worked hard to make significant contributions to the team.
“After having conversations with Le’Veon and his agent and exploring potential trade options, we have made the decision to release Le’Veon,” Douglas said. “We believe this decision is in the best interests of both parties and wish him future success.
Bell was drafted by the Steelers in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft following a career at Michigan State.