Pittsburgh legends Lemieux, Bettis named Honorary Chairmen of U.S. Amateur at Oakmont

OAKMONT, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pittsburgh sports legends Mario Lemieux and Jerome Bettis have been named honorary chairmen of the 121st U.S. Amateur Championship.

The championship will be played from Aug. 9-15 and will be hosted by Oakmont Country Club, with Longue Vue Club, in Verona, Pa., serving as the co-host for the two rounds of stroke play.

Lemieux and Bettis are both Hall of Famers in their respective sports. Lemieux was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame immediately upon his first retirement in 1997, and Bettis was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2015.

“I am proud to have been asked to serve as honorary chair with Mario for the U.S. Amateur,” said Bettis. “For the event to be held at Oakmont, in my adopted hometown, on the course where I play, makes this incredibly special. I know Oakmont will be the ultimate test for these incredible amateur golfers.”

Bettis played for 13 years in the NFL, including his final 10 seasons with Pittsburgh. He helped the Steelers win Super Bowl XL – a 21-10 victory over Seattle in 2006 – advance to four AFC championship games, qualify for the AFC playoffs six times and capture five AFC Central crowns. Bettis was chosen to the franchise’s all-time team as part of the 75th season celebration in 2007.

Lemieux echoed Bettis’ sentiments. “Having spent my career in Pittsburgh, it is a great privilege to serve alongside Jerome as honorary chair for U.S. Amateur. Our community is already buzzing with excitement, and we cannot wait to welcome the greatest amateurs in the country to Oakmont and Longue Vue.”

Lemieux spent his entire career with the NHL’s Pittsburgh Penguins, from 1984-2006. He led the team to the 1991 and 1992 Stanley Cups when he was awarded the Conn Smythe Trophy as the playoff MVP. Lemieux also became an owner and was part of three Stanley Cups (2009, 2016, 2017) in that role. He is the only man to have his name on the Cup as a player and owner. Lemieux, who won the NHL’s Hart Trophy as MVP three times, is one of the sport’s all-time scorers (690 goals, 1,033 assists).

Ticket information for the 2021 U.S. Amateur Championship at Oakmont Country Club will be announced at a later date. For information on volunteer opportunities, you can visit oakmont-countryclub.org.