Leading all-time scorer joins PSU men’s basketball as assistant coach

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State alumnus Talor Battle has joined Penn State men’s basketball as an assistant coach.

Battle is a 2011 graduate and three-year captain who played professionally overseas from 2011-2018. He is Penn State’s all-time leading scorer with 2,213 career points.

“Talor embodies everything it means to be a Nittany Lion and his work ethic, winning mentality and attitude align with our vision for success,” said head coach Patrick Chambers. “His experience at Penn State as a leader, as a competitor in the Big Ten and as part of this community will be invaluable for our current and future student-athletes.”

Battle finished in the top five in multiple categories in Penn State history

Fourth in assists (517)

Third in three-point field goals (317)

Second in field goals (722)

Fourth in free throws (452)

Career record for starts (131)

Big Ten record for career minutes played (4,799)

Battle earned All-Big Ten Tournament Team honors in 2011 when Penn State advanced to its first Big ten championship game, along with its first NCAA tournament appearance in a decade.