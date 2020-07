Pittsburgh Penguins center Sam Lafferty (37) handles the puck during an NHL hockey game against the Dallas Stars in Dallas, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Pittsburgh Penguins released their training camp roster for the NHL restart with a familiar name on the list.

Hollidaysburg’s Sam Lafferty will be a part of the 34-man roster that descends upon Pittsburgh for camp starting Monday. Lafferty appeared in 50 games for the Penguins this season, recording 13 points (6 goals, 7 assists).

Pittsburgh will begin the NHL restart with a five-game qualifying series against Montreal starting Saturday August 1st.