INDIANAPOLIS (WTAJ) – Penn State women’s basketball will open the Big Ten Tournament against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Wednesday, March 2.

The Lady Lions are the no. 12 seed, while the Scarlet Knights are the no. 13 seed.

Penn State and Rutgers have met twice this season, splitting the series. On December 9, the Lady Lions won 52-48. On February 13, Rutgers won 71-62. Each team won their respective game at home.

The Lady Lions wrap up the regular season with a 11-17 record and finish conference play at 5-13.

Rutgers finished with a 10-19 overall record, and 3-14 in conference play.

The game is set to tip on Wednesday at 2 p.m. at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The winner of this game players no. 5 seed Indiana on Thursday, March 3.

Click here for ticket information.

2022_B1G_WBB_Tournament_Bracket_FINAL

