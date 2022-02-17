Lady Lions snap eight-game losing streak with big fourth quarter, beat Nebraska 83-76

Kelley Jekot finished with 13 points off of four three-pointers as the Lady Lions beat the Huskers 83-76.

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Penn State Lady Lions beat the Nebraska Cornhuskers 83-76 at the Bryce Jordan Center, claiming their first win in nearly a month.

Makenna Marisa lead Penn State with 22 points, eight assists, six rebounds, and a steal.

Penn State trailed 61-52 heading into the fourth quarter, and scored 31 points in the final quarter.

The Lady Lions scored 12 three-pointers, including four in the fourth quarter.

Penn State will play Michigan State on Monday, February 21 in East Lansing.

